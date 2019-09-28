Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.36 63.08M -1.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Verastem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Verastem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 290,987,124.46% 0% 0% Verastem Inc. 4,825,950,577.61% -80% -40.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 116.67% and an $26 consensus target price. Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 296.83% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Verastem Inc. looks more robust than Autolus Therapeutics plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Verastem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 47%. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Competitively, Verastem Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.