Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 417.08 N/A -1.40 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 2,147.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 39.9%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.