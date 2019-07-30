Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 658.57 N/A -1.40 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 30.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was less bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.