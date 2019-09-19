Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 533.44 N/A -1.40 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 203.49 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.