Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

We are comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 393.88 N/A -1.40 0.00 Novavax Inc. 11 6.93 N/A -9.39 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novavax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -78.01% and its consensus target price is $1.35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 30.7%. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Novavax Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.