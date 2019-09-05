Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Since Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 472.55 N/A -1.40 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 5.5%. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.