Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autolus Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.