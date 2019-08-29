Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 4 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.