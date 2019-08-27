Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 457.12 N/A -1.40 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.88 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 74.2%. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.