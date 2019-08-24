Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 437.93 N/A -1.40 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 38.36 N/A -1.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 366.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.