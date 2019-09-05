Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 408.74 N/A -1.40 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 465.48 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 81.8% respectively. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.