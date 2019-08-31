Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.8 consensus price target and a 510.36% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 37% respectively. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.