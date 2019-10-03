Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 0.00 48.17M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Autolus Therapeutics plc and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 288,265,306.12% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 233,494,910.32% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Autolus Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 112.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 0% respectively. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.