Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 289,743,589.74% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 571,682,300.05% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $26, and a 118.67% upside potential. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 518.56% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 82.5%. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.