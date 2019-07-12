Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 663.11 N/A -1.40 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 22.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.