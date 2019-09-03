Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

We are comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 434.18 N/A -1.40 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.46 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Champions Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Champions Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 54.6% respectively. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 3.52%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.