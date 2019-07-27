Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

We are comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 573.48 N/A -1.40 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Autolus Therapeutics plc and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 42.26% and its consensus price target is $85.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autolus Therapeutics plc and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.07% and 63.5%. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 9.16% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 7 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.