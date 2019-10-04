Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 288,265,306.12% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,267,546,322.29% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Autolus Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $26, and a 112.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.