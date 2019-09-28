Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.10 38.86M -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 291,738,382.10% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 917,721,518.99% -78.4% -51.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Autolus Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 116.67%. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc.’s potential upside is 85.95% and its average price target is $9. Based on the results given earlier, Autolus Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Ardelyx Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Ardelyx Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.