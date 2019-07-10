Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 697.29 N/A -1.40 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.63 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 67.41% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 23.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.