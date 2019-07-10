Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 25 697.29 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.37 N/A -1.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 217.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Autolus Therapeutics plc and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.07% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.