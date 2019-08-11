Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Both Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 472.55 N/A -1.40 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -6.98% and its consensus price target is $0.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.