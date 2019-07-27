Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 573.48 N/A -1.40 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Autolus Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Autolus Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Analyst Ratings

Autolus Therapeutics plc and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,443.86% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.