Reviewing Autoliv Inc. (ALV)’s and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s results

As Auto Parts businesses, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv Inc. 73 0.80 N/A 2.80 25.76 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 46 0.21 N/A 2.20 22.45

Demonstrates Autoliv Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Autoliv Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Autoliv Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.7% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Autoliv Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Autoliv Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Autoliv Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The average target price of Autoliv Inc. is $66.5, with potential downside of -15.02%. Competitively the average target price of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is $46, which is potential 8.03% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Autoliv Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autoliv Inc. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 99.6%. 0.1% are Autoliv Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73% Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35%

For the past year Autoliv Inc. had bullish trend while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Autoliv Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.