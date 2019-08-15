Reviewing Autohome Inc. (ATHM)’s and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s results

Both Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. 91 0.00 N/A 3.70 22.95 TechTarget Inc. 19 4.94 N/A 0.50 46.51

In table 1 we can see Autohome Inc. and TechTarget Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TechTarget Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Autohome Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Autohome Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of TechTarget Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.7% 20.7% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Autohome Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Autohome Inc. and TechTarget Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Autohome Inc.’s consensus price target is $110, while its potential upside is 40.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autohome Inc. and TechTarget Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 77.5%. Competitively, 2.6% are TechTarget Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year Autohome Inc. was less bullish than TechTarget Inc.

Summary

Autohome Inc. beats TechTarget Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.