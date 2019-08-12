Reviewing Autohome Inc. (ATHM)’s and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)’s results

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome Inc. 91 0.00 N/A 3.70 22.95 Synacor Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autohome Inc. and Synacor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Autohome Inc. and Synacor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome Inc. 0.00% 28.7% 20.7% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Autohome Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synacor Inc.’s 0.06 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Autohome Inc. and Synacor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Autohome Inc.’s consensus target price is $110, while its potential upside is 43.66%. Synacor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.93 consensus target price and a 41.91% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Autohome Inc. seems more appealing than Synacor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autohome Inc. and Synacor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 44.1%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Synacor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autohome Inc. -0.56% -0.01% -23.31% 20.31% -15.03% 8.65% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Autohome Inc. has 8.65% stronger performance while Synacor Inc. has -1.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Autohome Inc. beats Synacor Inc.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, it operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.