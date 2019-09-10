Reviewing Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)’s and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)’s results

We are contrasting Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk Inc. 162 10.75 N/A -0.18 0.00 MiX Telematics Limited 16 0.00 N/A 0.62 24.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Autodesk Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk Inc. 0.00% 8.7% -0.5% MiX Telematics Limited 0.00% 12% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Autodesk Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MiX Telematics Limited has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Autodesk Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, MiX Telematics Limited has 1.9 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MiX Telematics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Autodesk Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 MiX Telematics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Autodesk Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.60% and an $173.07 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Autodesk Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of MiX Telematics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Autodesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autodesk Inc. -9.99% -7.75% -10.23% 6.97% 22.97% 21.43% MiX Telematics Limited -3.3% -1.58% -14.42% -5.62% -12.26% -4.41%

For the past year Autodesk Inc. had bullish trend while MiX Telematics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MiX Telematics Limited beats Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.