Reviewing Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)’s and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s results

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), both competing one another are Technical & System Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk Inc. 159 13.93 N/A -0.44 0.00 iCAD Inc. 5 4.36 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Autodesk Inc. and iCAD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk Inc. 0.00% 35.2% -2% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -101.9% -34.1%

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.94. iCAD Inc.’s 1.36 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Autodesk Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival iCAD Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. iCAD Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Autodesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Autodesk Inc. and iCAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk Inc. 1 2 9 2.75 iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Autodesk Inc. is $175.29, with potential upside of 0.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Autodesk Inc. and iCAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 22.9%. About 0.1% of Autodesk Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of iCAD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autodesk Inc. 1.06% 0.32% 8.3% 27.86% 29.24% 34.76% iCAD Inc. 14.55% 25.31% 21.1% 124.91% 56.63% 65.95%

For the past year Autodesk Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iCAD Inc.

Summary

Autodesk Inc. beats iCAD Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment segments. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling. It also provides Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing. In addition, the company offers Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; BIM 360, a construction management software; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.