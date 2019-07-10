Reviewing Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG)’s and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.41 Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Auryn Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auryn Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Auryn Resources Inc. and Covia Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Covia Holdings Corporation’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 145.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares and 30% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares. About 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Covia Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. 2.7% -6.17% 44.76% 42.06% 15.15% 66.1% Covia Holdings Corporation -22.31% -50.79% -35.68% -47.37% 0% -9.36%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Covia Holdings Corporation beats Auryn Resources Inc.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.