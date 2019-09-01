Reviewing Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG)’s and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.34 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.03 N/A 1.93 8.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Auryn Resources Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Auryn Resources Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 19.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auryn Resources Inc. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors at 10.09% and 39.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. had bullish trend while CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats Auryn Resources Inc.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.