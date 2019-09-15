Reviewing Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

Both Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.45 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aurora Mobile Limited and Nuance Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aurora Mobile Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Nuance Communications Inc. is $22, which is potential 25.79% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and Nuance Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 92.1%. 33.75% are Aurora Mobile Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while Nuance Communications Inc. has 25.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.