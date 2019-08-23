Reviewing Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s results

This is a contrast between Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 138 24.20 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aurora Mobile Limited and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MongoDB Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aurora Mobile Limited and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$9.7 is Aurora Mobile Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 162.16%. Meanwhile, MongoDB Inc.’s consensus target price is $142.2, while its potential upside is 2.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aurora Mobile Limited seems more appealing than MongoDB Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.9% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares and 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares. Aurora Mobile Limited’s share owned by insiders are 33.75%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of MongoDB Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited has -24.22% weaker performance while MongoDB Inc. has 71.03% stronger performance.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aurora Mobile Limited.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.