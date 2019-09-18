Reviewing Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

This is a contrast between Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.05 N/A 0.11 77.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.9% and 1.9%. About 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has weaker performance than Aurora Mobile Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.