Reviewing Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s results

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 48 11.24 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aurora Mobile Limited and BlackLine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, BlackLine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Aurora Mobile Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aurora Mobile Limited and BlackLine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.7 is Aurora Mobile Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.57%. BlackLine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 average target price and a 15.06% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aurora Mobile Limited seems more appealing than BlackLine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aurora Mobile Limited and BlackLine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 83.1%. Insiders owned roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited 0% -6.34% -13.73% 16.5% 0% 13.68% BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited was less bullish than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BlackLine Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.