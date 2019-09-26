Reviewing Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)’s and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s results

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94 Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.08

Table 1 highlights Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Summit Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Summit Therapeutics plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Summit Therapeutics plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Summit Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 59.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Summit Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 12.15% and 9% respectively. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.04%. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01% Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78%

For the past year Aurora Cannabis Inc. was more bullish than Summit Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Summit Therapeutics plc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.