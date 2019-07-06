Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Xencor Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Xencor Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential downside is -6.69% and its consensus price target is $41.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.