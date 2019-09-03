Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.05 beta means Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility is 105.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta and it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.25, while its potential upside is 233.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 41.4%. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.