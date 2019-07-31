Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 150.57 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.55 beta. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 198.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.