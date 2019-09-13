Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 17.49 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.05 beta means Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s volatility is 105.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Repligen Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Repligen Corporation has a consensus price target of $110, with potential upside of 39.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Repligen Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.