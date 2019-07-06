Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

We are comparing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 70.8%. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.