Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.57 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $164.56, which is potential 29.66% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 9 of the 9 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.