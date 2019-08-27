Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 9.04 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.05 shows that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $160.29, while its potential upside is 164.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 73.2% respectively. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.