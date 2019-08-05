Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5491.79 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.05 beta indicates that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 70.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.