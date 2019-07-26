Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s current beta is -0.55 and it happens to be 155.00% less volatile than S&P 500. GTx Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. Its rival GTx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. GTx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and GTx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 28.2%. About 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while GTx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors GTx Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.