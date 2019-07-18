Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Galapagos NV 113 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Galapagos NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has an average target price of $146.6, with potential downside of -13.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.2% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -61.84% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 24.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.