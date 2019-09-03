Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 105.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.