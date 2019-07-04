Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 33.40% and its consensus target price is $20.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 9.35% respectively. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. Comparatively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.