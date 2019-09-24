Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 14.3 and 14.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 54.28% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 16.57%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.