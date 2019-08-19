Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has a -0.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 620.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares and 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.