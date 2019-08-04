Reviewing Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.38 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Auris Medical Holding Ltd. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.